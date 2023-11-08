Breeze Airways to offer new nonstop service from Tampa to Vermont, adds 4 total routes

article

Breeze Airways announced it is offering nonstop service from the Tampa International Airport to four new cities, including Burlington, Vermont, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Starting January 31, 2024, flyers will be able to catch a nonstop flight from Tampa to Vermont. On February 2, the airline will commence service to Plattsburgh, New York.

Then, on February 7, Breeze will add service to Madison, Wisconsin, and service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will kick off on May 10.

For Burlington, Plattsburgh, and Myrtle Beach, this will mark the first nonstop routes from TPA. Burlington and Plattsburgh will be seasonal, offered in the winter and spring.

Each route will operate twice a week.

"We’re proud to add this new service to Burlington, Plattsburgh, Madison and Myrtle Beach and look forward to being able to offer TPA’s travelers these options and more in the future," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said.

TPA to Burlington and Madison will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Plattsburgh and Myrtle Beach will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

"Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. "As we continue to introduce new service from Tampa, we’re proud to bring four affordable and convenient new travel options to our guests."