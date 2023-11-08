Tampa Bay, Florida law enforcement agencies crack down on Gandy Blvd. speeding in weekend operation

article

Several agencies in the Tampa Bay area joined forces to crack down on speeding along Gandy Boulevard over the weekend.

Six law enforcement agencies participated in the operation and gave out a total of 223 citations and 156 warnings. The Florida Highway Patrol, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas Park Police Department, Tampa Police Department, and St. Petersburg Police Department participated.

According to officials, most citations were given to drivers going 20 to 30+ miles per hour over the speed limit.

Others also cited drivers for failing to follow Florida's "move over" law. This law requires drivers to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks, and maintenance or construction vehicles with warning lights.