Tampa International Airport to suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Milton

Tampa International Airport is suspending operations on Tuesday as Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Officials said all commercial and cargo operations are suspended effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The airport, including its main terminal and airsides, won't be open to the public and will not be equipped to be used as a shelter for people or vehicles during the storm.

The airport is expected to be closed to the public until it can be checked for damage after the storm passes the Tampa Bay area.

Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information and are urged to monitor the weather closely.

