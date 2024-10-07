Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Manatee County, Pasco County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Sarasota County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tampa International Airport to suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 7, 2024 10:04am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is suspending operations on Tuesday as Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Officials said all commercial and cargo operations are suspended effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The airport, including its main terminal and airsides, won't be open to the public and will not be equipped to be used as a shelter for people or vehicles during the storm.

The airport is expected to be closed to the public until it can be checked for damage after the storm passes the Tampa Bay area.

Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information and are urged to monitor the weather closely.

