Tampa International Fringe Festival brings more than 30 shows to Ybor City

An indie performing arts festival is returning to Ybor City this week.

It will feature local and international artists with shows ranging from improv to comedy, theatre and dance.

The seventh annual event will include more than 30 shows over the course of five days, including kid-friendly and adult shows as well.

Shows are typically under an hour and held at locations throughout Ybor City.

This year’s Fringe will also mark the grand opening for the official Fringe Theatre inside the Kress Building. It will allow typically seasonal shows to be more year-round.

To learn more, visit tampafringe.org.