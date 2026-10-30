Tampa jet ski chase: FWC arrests 2 men after alleged slow speed zone escape

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The Brief Florida wildlife officers arrested two Tampa men after a high-speed jet ski chase through a posted slow speed zone. Investigators tracked down both suspects and seized one watercraft using surveillance footage, witness accounts and mobile phone records. The state agency filed multiple charges, including fleeing to elude law enforcement and waterway safety violations.



Two Tampa men face felony charges after fleeing from wildlife officers on jet skis through a marked slow speed zone, according to state authorities.

Tampa jet ski pursuit

What we know:

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said they served arrest warrants on Friday for Michell Herrera, 25, and Richer Carmenate, 23.

According to reports, an officer initially responded to Hillsborough County on July 12 after a caller reported three jet skis running through a designated slow speed area.

When the officer arrived, he said he spotted two jet skis that matched the caller's description. FWC said the officer identified himself and ordered the riders to stop so he could handle the violations, but both sped away at high speeds through the slow speed zone.

Investigators later used surveillance recordings, witness statements and mobile phone data to identify Herrera and Carmenate. Officers arrested both men and impounded one of the jet skis.

Charges against the pair include fleeing to elude, resisting without violence, interference with an FWC officer and violating a slow speed zone. Officials also cited them for improper display of a registration number, operating a vessel with an expired registration and failing to update an address on a driver’s license.

Boating safety enforcement

What they're saying:

State officials emphasized that reckless watercraft behavior creates severe hazards for everyone sharing public waters.

"Fleeing from law enforcement is not just an attempt to escape arrest, it is a reckless decision that endangers the boating public," Capt. Mathew Dallarosa, Pinellas County Area Supervisor, said. "Our waterways are meant to be a safe place for recreation, not an escape route from accountability. The FWC will always work to find those who threaten safety on the water and hold them accountable for their actions."

Waterway investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials also have not disclosed the specific body of water in Hillsborough County where the chase happened.

Reporting wildlife violations

What you can do:

Anyone who witnesses reckless boating or wildlife crimes can call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.