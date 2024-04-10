Tampa leaders address juvenile crime concerns after shooting near Armature Works

Tampa police arrested a juvenile with a criminal history for the shooting that left four people hurt and one of the trendiest areas of Tampa covered in crime scene tape on Tuesday.

Police said while they have one teen in custody, they are looking for another, as juveniles are once again at the center of mass violence in Tampa.

"Then I hear it, (gunshots) and then people screaming. I hit the floor. And then I hear it again," said Emmy Purcell, who was sitting on the Stones Throw patio with her husband, when women around her were shot. She says she ducked under the table.

"I was just thinking that I may not ever be able to see my grandson again," she said.

Three innocent bystanders who were shot are OK. Police said a fourth person shot was part of a group of teen boys ages 13-17 who had an argument that led to gunfire.

"It's extremely frustrating, and it's something that I’ve said before that we will not tolerate it. And that's why we're making the arrest so quick. Our detectives are passionate about it, working day in and day out to make this because this is our home, too, and we want everybody to feel safe," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Less than 24 hours after the shots were fired, police arrested a 17-year-old, Gabriel Catuy, who already has a juvenile criminal history. He now faces attempted murder charges. State attorney Suzy Lopez said her office will charge him as an adult.

"These are the cases that really hurt my heart as the state attorney. These are very, very difficult. We never want to see this happen. The lives of this kid who was arrested this afternoon, he's a kid, but he made adult choices. He's 17 years old, and he chose to make adult choices both before yesterday and again yesterday. And so he's made choices that will affect the rest of his life," said Lopez.

Police are working to figure out if the gun used in the shooting was stolen, a trend law enforcement continues to see.

"Last year alone, we had roughly 200 guns stolen from cars that were left unlocked. If you think about that, that's 200 guns that could have prevented getting in the wrong hands," said Bercaw.

"So often guns are stolen. We see on your station all the time, a Ring doorbell camera video which will show kids going and just opening unlocked car doors. So this can happen very, very fast. In a matter of 20 seconds, a gun can be taken from a car, and that gun is now out on the street and can possibly harm somebody," said Lopez.

Harming people like Purcell, whose sense of safety shattered in seconds.

"It impacts all of us. I will never forget this situation. Probably the most terrifying thing I’ve ever been through so far," she said.

Both Bercaw and Lopez urging gun owners, not to leave them in unlocked cars. Both also spoke about the positive work happening in the community to find alternatives for kids, Safe and sound Hillsborough and programs like Shielding our Teens, helping teenagers prepare for job interviews.