Teen arrested in shooting near Armature Works, investigators searching for other teen involved: Police

One teen has been arrested and another is still on the run in connection to the shooting near Armature Works that injured four on Tuesday.

The Tampa Police Department said Gabriel C. Catuy, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Officials said the teen was identified through witnesses and surveillance video that showed him shooting toward two people when the incident happened. Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said Catuy has a prior juvenile criminal history, and her office does plan on charging him as an adult in the shooting.

Detectives are now searching for another person of interest who is also a teenager.

According to TPD, two groups of male teenagers had been in an argument Tuesday afternoon outside Stones Throw Restaurant when it quickly escalated into gunfire.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue near the restaurant and Armature Works at around 4:08 p.m. to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, one was a 47-year-old woman who was shot in the arm, the second was a 28-year-old woman who was shot in the ankle, and the third victim was a 36-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet.

Following the altercation, both groups of teenagers took off, and one of the teens went to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Armature Works shared the following statement on social media Wednesday:

"First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response and ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our community. We want to reassure you that yesterday’s incident was isolated in nature. Your safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to maintaining Armature Works as one of the best places in Tampa Bay to gather with friends and family."

Police said they are determining if the firearms used in the incident were stolen.

"It is disheartening that yet again our community has to deal with senseless gun violence," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "The lack of concern for the safety of others is not only alarming but disappointing, because an incident of this nature does not reflect the true community within the City of Tampa. Together, we can work towards limiting the number of firearms juveniles have access to by properly securing firearms and locking vehicle doors."

TPD asks anyone with additional video footage or information on the investigation to contact them at 813-231-6130.