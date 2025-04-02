Tampa leaders discuss safety plans ahead of Women's Final Four events

The Brief Tampa Bay leaders discussed their safety plans ahead of the Women's Final Four events this weekend. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said there will be an elevated presence of law enforcement throughout Tampa, but especially in places with large crowds. With the influx of people coming to the area, Bercaw emphasized that the roads will be backed up, so people should plan accordingly.



Tampa Bay leaders shared their plans on Wednesday afternoon to keep everybody safe during all the Women's Final Four events this weekend.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said there will be an elevated presence of law enforcement throughout Tampa, but especially in places with large crowds.

With the influx of people coming to the area, Bercaw emphasized that the roads will be backed up, so people should plan accordingly.

What they're saying:

"As with any major event, we anticipate increased traffic," Bercaw said. "There will be more vehicles and pedestrians downtown, and we encourage everyone to allow extra time for planning and for traveling and coming up with alternate routes."

Law enforcement will be out in full force on foot, boat, bike, horseback and in the air.

As we move towards the summer and with high temperatures expected this weekend, Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said that people need to think about hydration when outside for long periods of time.

"We want everyone to make sure they stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids while you're here," Tripp said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue.

