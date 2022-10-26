Tampa leaders give status update to Seminole Heights residents amid ongoing construction frustrations

Construction woes have been plaguing Seminole Heights residents for close to a year as the city works to improve stormwater infrastructure. But residents who have had to deal with loud, early morning construction noises and torn-up streets, said they’ve had enough. Wednesday night the city will give an update as to where the project stands during a community meeting.

But the frustration is building. One resident posted on the South Seminole Heights Civic Association Facebook page on Tuesday, showing what it looks like when they step outside their home on West Chelsea Street.

The images show the street littered with large gaping holes and filled with construction workers. The resident added to the post saying they can’t wait for the project to be completed.

The city says the construction is due to updates that they’re making to the city’s century-old stormwater infrastructure, which they said in the long run, will help with flooding issues.

However, many residents feel the same. They say the city’s efforts to fix the stormwater infrastructure are creating more issues in the long run.

The city told FOX 13 that they hear residents’ frustrations, and crews are working as fast as they can. They added that the initial delays were due to supply chain issues. However, since FOX 13 spoke to them last, progress has been made. Over the past month, North Florida Avenue has finally reopened, bringing much-needed relief to business owners who were suffering due to the road closures.

The city started the project in the fall of 2021 and said they expect it to take three years in total to complete, broken up over time.

The city will be holding a meeting Wednesday night to update residents as to where the project stands at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Hillsborough High School.