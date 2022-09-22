Seminole Heights business owners express frustration, take a hit on sales due to construction projects

article

A solution can’t come soon enough for residents and business owners in Seminole Heights who said they’ve been dealing with construction for nearly a year. The closures have started to affect their everyday life and their businesses, which is why Tampa City Council plans to take a look at the construction concerns Thursday during their meeting.

The construction stems from the city’s multimillion-dollar project to update pipes throughout Tampa, making changes to the city’s century-old stormwater infrastructure to help with flooding issues.

However, in an effort to fix flooding problems, the construction has created new issues, especially for residents who live and work in the area.

While the construction has been a headache and inconvenience for residents, it has also shut down a major artery on North Florida Avenue, leaving many small businesses behind road closed signs.

With no traffic passing by, the closure is having an impact on sales, with some business owners telling FOX 13 that some days their sales are down by 30%.

For residents who live on Crest Avenue, the attempt to fix the flooding problems has actually created more flooding issues. Residents have been left without a paved road for months due to construction, creating a muddy river in front of their homes when it rains as the project continues to run several months behind.

The city told FOX 13 that the delays are attributed to supply chain shortages.

On Thursday, Tampa city council members plan to give an update at their meeting and discuss how they can help those affected by the projects.