Tampa leaders warn about saltwater flooding, electric cars: 'Water and ion batteries do not mix'

As the water rose in Tampa during Hurricane Helene, fires also started to break out, and some of them started because of electric cars. Electric and water may not mix, but lithium-ion batteries present a whole new danger after a hurricane.

"Water and the ion batteries do not mix, and they literally explode," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a Friday news conference.

Andrew Ellinor heard an explosion while hunkering down on Davis Islands. When the water rushed in during Helene, it inundated an electric car, causing it to spark. Only charred remains were left.

"You heard horns honking in the distance. The cars were shorting out," Ellinor added.

"Because of the flooding that we’ve had, we’ve had some lithium-ion situations," Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said.

Another fire sparked along Blanka Street. In this case, Tampa’s mayor said a fire was likely started by an electric car and spread to the home. It was gutted by morning with nothing left.

"I saw that home from the helicopter and there’s one wall left. It’s very, very tragic. Fortunately, no one was hurt," Castor said.

It was a similar story in Seminole Heights where Tampa firefighters worked for hours to put another one out. Neighbors said water got into the garage with an electric car inside and a fire broke out.

While it’s unclear if the car was to blame, firefighters said this serves as a warning for other owners.

"If you have any equipment; scooters, bikes, electronic bikes, electrical vehicles that have been submerged in saltwater, please do not power that on, because you will have issues," Tripp added.

