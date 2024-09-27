Citrus County stunned by storm surge, damages after Hurricane Helene

Citrus County residents have been stunned by the storm surge produced by Hurricane Helene. Those along the water in Crystal River and Homosassa are still trying to take stock of how much damage they took.

Some have not been able to get back to their homes.

One family told FOX 13 that they are about a mile from the Crystal River, and that their home has never flooded before.

PREVIOUS: Water rescues underway as Citrus County gets glimpse at Hurricane Helene damage

"At 4 a.m. my [father-in-law] went outside to check, and it was dry," said Cathy Rorstorfer of Crystal River. "By 5 a.m., he put his feet on the floor, and it was soaking wet."

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office have rescued more than 100 people who either did not evacuate by Thursday at 2 p.m. or who had no idea their home would ever be in danger.

The surge was well into the double digits.

MORE: At least 7 killed in Bay Area during Hurricane Helene

In Homosassa, floodwaters came up Halls River Road, several miles from the Homosassa River.

"Our house was 11 feet high, and it came to within inches of overcoming," said Trey Moberley of Homosassa.

Many spent the night at a shopping center along Suncoast Road.

"I was holding my baby dog," said Barbara Rainey. "I have lived here for 35 years and this was the worst I have done, because I was in my trailer. I thought it was going to tip over."

Citrus County deputies said they did not have any reported deaths or serious injuries within the county.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: