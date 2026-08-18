Tampa man accused of $4K duct work scam targeting 88-year-old woman: ‘Disgusting lowlife’

article

The Brief Flagler County deputies arrested a Tampa man accused of taking $4,000 from an 88-year-old Palm Coast woman for unfinished air duct repairs. Investigators say Amjad Otor, 32, worked as an unlicensed subcontractor for Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC when he collected cash and checks from the victim. Authorities booked Otor into the Broward County Jail on felony fraud charges before he was released on a $10,000 bond.



A Tampa man was arrested after Flagler County deputies said he took $4,000 from an 88-year-old Palm Coast woman for air duct work that was never completed.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Amjad Otor, 32, was taken into custody with help from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Florida contractor scam

Timeline:

According to the sheriff's office, Otor was working as a subcontractor for Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC when he allegedly took the money from the woman.

The woman hired Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC in February to clean the ductwork in her Palm Coast home, according to investigators.

Two men arrived at her home in an unmarked, dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck and cleaned part of the system. They charged her $500 and then told her that some of the ductwork needed to be replaced, FCSO said.

The men offered to complete the replacement work for $5,000, asking the woman to pay half upfront, according to FCSO.

Investigators said Otor took $1,000 in cash from the woman and showed her a piece of ductwork he said would be installed.

Otor later told the woman the work was complete and collected two checks totaling $3,000, deputies said.

The woman became suspicious and asked her handyman to inspect the work.

What we know:

The handyman said that no one had entered the attic to replace the damaged ductwork, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman called Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC and asked workers to return and complete the job, but they stopped answering her calls. She reported the alleged fraud to authorities in March.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Otor had given the woman a false name and was the registered owner of the vehicle used during the service call. Investigators also found that the victim's checks were deposited into the company's bank account.

With help from FCSO and the Florida Attorney General's Office, a certified inspector examined the ductwork and confirmed it had not been replaced, according to investigators.

The victim later identified Otor in a photo lineup as the man she paid.

Unlicensed company investigation

Dig deeper:

Detectives also worked with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which determined that Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC was out of business and did not have a current license.

The company also had an "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau and multiple complaints accusing them of unfinished work, according to FCSO.

The company's owner, Tomer Nahmani, 25, of Altamonte Springs, hired Otor as a subcontractor, investigators said. Nahmani is not a licensed contractor, according to the sheriff's office.

FCSO detectives obtained a warrant for Otor's arrest on Aug. 12.

Authorities arrested Otor.

Otor faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and theft from a person 65 years of age or older. He was released from the Broward County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Sheriff warns against fraud

What they're saying:

"This fake AC repair man sold an 88-year-old woman nothing but hot air and took $4,000 for it," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "It is a disgusting lowlife that would take advantage of anyone, but especially a senior. Remember to always thoroughly research companies you plan to do business with and never pay in cash, no matter how great the deal may be. When they ask for cash, run. That’s another sign of a fraud. Construction scammers beware; we treat fraud like the crime it is!"

Protecting homeowners from scams

What you can do:

The sheriff's office recommends that homeowners verify a contractor's state license before allowing them into their homes.

Residents should also get the scope of work, price and completion date in writing before work begins.

FCSO also recommends withholding final payment until the work has been inspected and completed.

Anyone who paid Universal Air Duct Cleaning LLC, Otor or Nahmani for work that was never completed is encouraged to contact the FCSO non-emergency line at 386-313-4911.

Pending charges and suspects

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether charges will be filed against company owner Tomer Nahmani as the investigation continues.