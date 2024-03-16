Tampa man dies after losing control of motorcycle, crashing into parked SUV: FHP

A 55-year-old Tampa man died at a local hospital after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle south on Evergreen Court just before noon.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist lost control for unknown reasons and hit a Toyota RAV4 north of Cummer Road.

FHP says no one was inside the SUV that was in the parking area of the Cypress Manor residential community. The Tampa man was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to troopers.

