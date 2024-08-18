Tampa man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 36-year-old Tampa man died in Polk County early Saturday morning after crashing into a semi-truck, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the crash happened on US 98 North at Earnest Road. According to authorities, Polk County Fire Rescue and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene around 3:16 a.m.

PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives discovered that a semi-truck was headed north on US 98 North while the Tampa man’s 2020 Chevy Silverado was traveling south. The man driving the Chevy tried to pass another southbound vehicle and entered the northbound lane, according to investigators.

Deputies say he was in the direct path of the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck and his passenger, both from Orlando, were not injured during the crash. However, officials say the Tampa man was killed instantly.

According to PCSO, all three men were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies say no criminal or civil charges are expected, but the crash is still under investigation. The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released because detectives are still trying to notify next of kin.

The sheriff's office says the road was closed for about five hours after the crash.



