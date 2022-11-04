Tampa man raising money for kids to see new ‘Black Panther’ movie

Dozens of children in the Tampa area will be able to see "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for free thanks to the efforts of a local community activist.

Patrick Rhodes also known as "Patrick the Giver," has made it his mission to uplift the community through acts of kindness.

During the pandemic, he created a campaign to provide lunch for essential workers. He’s also collected school supplies and books by authors of color to donate to Tampa elementary schools.

"I've always had a passion for giving back and just showing kindness whenever I can," Rhodes said.

Now he’s created the "#BlackPantherChallenge" to raise money for Tampa kids to attend a private screening of the movie and have refreshments.

"I'm a big fan of Marvel and ‘Black Panther.’ So, with the second movie coming out, you know, I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to raise funds, you know, to show our kids' representation. And that's what means a lot to me," Rhodes said.

For many children, the movie was the first time they saw someone that looks like them in that role.

"That's very important for them to look at the TV screen for them and look at the movie screen and see somebody that looks like them. Powerful, strong, doing some good, uplifting a community," Jalem Robinson, Brothers United Building Brothers Alliance (B.U.B.B.A) Inc. founder, said.

B.U.B.B.A is one of the two groups selected for the private screenings. Jalem Robinson founded the organization 10 years ago. Since then, they’ve worked to mentor and help hundreds of young boys and men. He said the impact of the challenge will have far-reaching positive impacts.

"So, he doesn't even know how big of an impact on families and communities’ that he has done with this. So, you know, we're very appreciative of this. You know, it's hard being a small nonprofit organization, not having the funding to do stuff for your group," Robinson said.

Inspiration Rhodes believes will go beyond the screen. He was able to book two private screenings and cover refreshments too.

"I hope they leave wanting to make a difference," Rhodes said.