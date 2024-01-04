Tampa man's ashes to be launched into deep space with DNA from three U.S. presidents

A Tampa man’s dream of going to space is now becoming a reality thanks to Celestis Memorial Spaceflights.

His ashes along with DNA from three U.S. presidents, including George Washington, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower will be on board the Enterprise flight launching into deep space on Monday.

Family of 61-year-old Jim Aungst said he was fascinated with space exploration.

"Jim was funny, smart, always adventurous. He loved pointing out the planets," his sister Susan Aungst said. "He loved space so much he named a star after me. It's the awesome star."

Susan said Jim had been hooked ever since their dad, who was a Navy pilot, bought them a telescope when Jim was just 5 years-old, right in the midst of the space race.

"He'd show us the stars, and we would take the telescope on all of our family vacations and adventures. Dad just really supported our curiosity in general, especially about space," Susan said.

His passion for discovery led to him into software engineering. Meanwhile, his two siblings followed in their dad's footsteps – serving in the military. During Desert Storm, Jim worked on the Patriot Missile, software programming the same missiles that helped protect his two siblings serving at the time.

"I don't know of a better story than that about a family come together to help each other, especially in a time of war like that," Susan said.

Jim died of natural causes in June 2021. That's when his family learned of Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, a company that started in 1994 and launches cremated human remains into space for around the same price as a funeral service.

"It feels really good to be able to provide this to people and to see the closure that a rocket launch brings," Celestis Incorporated President Colby Youngblood said.

Jim will be part of the Enterprise Flight set to launch on January 8. Also on board will be locks of hair from the late U.S. Presidents Washington, John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower, which were all donated to Celestis.

Meanwhile, Susan said her entire family, including Jim's daughter Hannah, will be at Cape Canaveral on Monday to watch Jim's wish of going to space come true.

"There will be tears, laughter. There will be high-fives. There will be ‘Way to go, Jim!’ It will be a very exhilarating and emotional moment for the whole family," Susan said.