Tampa mayor to announce ‘Bead-Free Bay’ campaign for a sustainable Gasparilla parade

There could be some changes on the horizon when it comes to the bead-tossing tradition at the annual Gasparilla parade.

Each year, countless beads and other debris end up in Tampa’s waterway following the hours-long parade. In recent years, organizations like Green Gasparilla, have said the paint used on the beads contains heavy metals and toxins that could end up in the water.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor is planning to announce a campaign called, “Bead-Free Bay,” Thursday afternoon. In a press release, city officials said she wants to raise awareness about the damage litter -- like the Gasparilla beads -- can cause to the environment and marine life.

This year, Castor partnered with several groups to avoid the same occurrence from happening next year, including The Florida Aquarium, Yacht Star Ship, and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The details on how she plans to make the parade sustainable won’t be announced until 1:30 p.m.

