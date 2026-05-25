Tampa Memorial Day ceremony: Gold Star families recognized at downtown Riverwalk

The Brief A morning ceremony at MacDill Park honored military service members who lost their lives. More than 300 Gold Star families live in the local area and were recognized with a special wreath laying. The community gathering marked a milestone anniversary for remembering the structural cost of American freedom.



A community gathering on Monday morning at MacDill Park on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa honored fallen military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event brought together local families, veterans, and military leaders to commemorate the true cost of freedom on Memorial Day.

Tampa Riverwalk memorial service

What we know:

A commemorative wreath was placed at the memorial monument at MacDill Park on the Riverwalk as a dedicated tribute to the fallen and their surviving relatives.

Local records show that more than 300 Gold Star families currently call the Bay Area home.

Brig. Gen. Chip Diehl served as the Master of Ceremonies and emphasized the profound importance of community remembrance.

"These types of ceremonies allow us to remember," Diehl said. "Be an example and be appreciative of what that cost was. It’s our 250th anniversary this Memorial Day to remember that cost."

Members of a military color guard stand in formation during a morning Memorial Day ceremony at MacDill Park on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa. The service honored fallen men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Special Operations Command remarks

What they're saying:

The Command Chaplain for the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa spoke during the ceremony to honor active personnel and those who died in service.

"It's a reminder we need to give our very best," Army Col. Chris Dickey said. "We honor our fallen by giving our lives a purpose and living lives that uphold the freedom they gave their lives to protect and to enable."

Retired U.S. Air Force Major Miguel Reece, who completed a military career spanning 30 years and 42 days before retiring from MacDill, attended to observe the contributions of his peers.

"They talk about service. To me, we got paid to serve, but how we achieve that service is through sacrifice," Reece said. "I just hope we can acknowledge their sacrifice."

Local military community support

The backstory:

The tribute was organized and hosted by CRISP, a nonprofit organization based out of Tampa.

The group utilizes its name as an acronym representing Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service, and Pride to fulfill its core organizational mission of honoring the local military population.

A floral wreath sits next to the Gold Star Families and Relatives monument at MacDill Park on the Riverwalk during a commemorative tribute service in downtown Tampa. The local monument honors military members who sacrificed their lives for freedom, a Expand

Daily sacrifice for relatives

Big picture view:

While the national holiday provides a singular day for the broader public to recognize military sacrifice, surviving relatives experience this reality constantly.

Local organizers noted that Gold Star families live with the significance of Memorial Day every single day of the year, underscoring why community support must extend beyond a single calendar date.