Tampa men arrested after drugs and guns seized in home raid: HCSO

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The Brief Three men were arrested after detectives served a warrant at a Tampa home on April 24, uncovering firearms, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they found multiple weapons, including a Glock 22, two AR-15-style rifles, a shotgun, as well as cannabis, cocaine and oxycodone. The suspects face a range of charges, including armed drug possession and trafficking, while one was also booked on a warrant for failure to appear.



Three men were arrested after detectives served a warrant at a Tampa home on April 24, finding guns, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

According to investigators, detectives searched the home and found multiple weapons, including a Glock 22, two AR-15-style rifles and a semi-automatic shotgun.

Detectives also reported finding approximately 1.25 pounds of cannabis, a trafficking amount of oxycodone, cocaine and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to HCSO.

Courtedy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Jayshod Nereus, 30, who deputies say already had a warrant for reckless driving, now faces several new charges, including armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Janos Borgella, 26, was booked on charges of armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, armed trafficking in oxycodone between 25 and 100 grams, along with additional related charges, HCSO said.

Ira Strappier, 32, was also taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear, according to the sheriff's office.