Tampa mom arrested for kidnapping kids and sailing to Cuba gets first taste of freedom

A Tampa mother who was at the heart of an international kidnapping case walked out of court a free woman on Thursday.

Sharyn Hakken served seven years in prison after she and her ex-husband, Joshua Hakken, kidnapped their children from her parents' home in 2013 and fled to Cuba on a sail boat.

On Thursday, Sharyn Hakken asked a judge to end her probation early.

Prosecutors fought the request, saying she should serve her full sentence. But Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas disagreed, siding with the Department of Corrections, which said she qualified for early release.

Following the ruling, Hakken thanked the judge and walked out of the courtroom, then hugged a family member.

She tearfully declined to comment as she left the courthouse.

Sharyn Hakken and her now ex-husband kidnapped their children, whom they did not have custody of, from the boys' grandparents.

The kidnapping became an international incident, and the FBI was able to bring the young boys back safely and arrest the parents.

Later, Joshua Hakken was sent away to a state hospital for treatment after he was found unfit to stand trial. After regaining his competency, he returned to Tampa to face criminal charges.

In 2014, Joshua Hakken pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges and is still serving a 15-year sentence.

During his sentencing, Joshua went on a 40-minute rant claiming to be a prophet from God and believed the government was spying on him.

While he remains locked up, his ex-wife is now taking her first steps of freedom since being sentenced.