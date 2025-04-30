Tampa nonprofit president accused of fraud after more than 100 seniors displaced from community

The Brief State investigators say Tampa Life Plan Village Board President Ronald Schuck misappropriated funds. The organization filed for bankruptcy in April 2024, displacing 109 seniors from University Village in Tampa. Schuck faces up to five years in prison if convicted.



The president of an organization that filed for bankruptcy and displaced more than 100 seniors from a Tampa community is now accused of misappropriating funds, state investigators said Wednesday.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Tampa Life and Big Rock Management Company bought Tampa Life Plan Village from bankruptcy with the intention of renovating and operating University Village.

Then in April 2024, Tampa Life Plan Village announced plans to file for bankruptcy and shut down University Village, forcing 109 residents to relocate.

On Wednesday, state investigators announced that Tampa Life Plan Village Board President Ronald Schuck is accused of misappropriating funds from the organization's reserves and mismanaging such services as shelter and nursing care.

Mugshot of Ronald Schuck. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Schuck was arrested in Pinellas County on Tuesday, investigators said, on felony charges of continuing care contract fraud.

What they're saying:

"Today’s arrest underscores CID’s mission to safeguard Floridians from fraud and financial abuse, especially when it involves our seniors. Special thank you to our dedicated fraud detectives, State Attorney Susan Lopez, and our partners statewide for their hard work on this case," CID Director Simon Blank said in a statement.

What you can do:

The Florida Department of Financial Services is urging any families who may have been affected by mismanagement at Tampa Life Plan Village to call the state's Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).

What's next:

Schuck faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division.

