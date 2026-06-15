Tampa officer accused of unlawful sexual activity with a teen boy he met on dating app

The Brief A Tampa police officer was fired following his arrest on multiple child exploitation charges. Detectives said they traced online financial activity and explicit messages between the officer and a 16-year-old boy. The agency began investigating after receiving a national cyber tip regarding suspicious social media transactions.



A Tampa police officer was fired Monday after detectives arrested him for alleged unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Tampa Police Investigation

What we know:

Jonathan Darling, 31, was arrested at his home Monday afternoon by Tampa Police Department detectives.

Officials immediately relieved him of duty following charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, use of a two-way communications device, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Darling had been with the department since 2019.

The investigation began May 15 after the Internet Crimes Against Children Squad received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip flagged suspicious online financial transactions between Darling and a minor.

Detectives said they confirmed on May 26 that the victim was a 16-year-old boy, prompting officials to place Darling on administrative leave.

Investigators found that the two met through an adult location-based dating app. Investigators said electronic evidence showed ongoing digital messages and money transactions between December 2025 and March.

According to TPD, the communications involved explicit photographs, travel plans, discussions of sexual activity, and the purchase of marijuana for the teenager. Forensic data also revealed messages between Darling and a third party to arrange marijuana delivery to Darling's home for the minor.

Darling was taken to Orient Road Jail after his arrest just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Department Disciplinary Process

What we don't know:

Police officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the third party involved in the drug transactions.

The exact timeline for the final department disciplinary process remains unknown as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released details regarding how long the digital communications were active prior to December 2025.

Public Trust Betrayal

What they're saying:

Chief Lee Bercaw expressed deep disappointment regarding the arrest and emphasized the department's standard of conduct.

"When you wear our badge, you are held to the highest standard of public trust. This individual shattered that standard and dishonored the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity every day," Bercaw said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of the victim in this case. This agency will never tolerate behavior that exploits the vulnerable or betrays the public trust."