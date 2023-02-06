Tampa officer arrested for battery after 'bear' hugging woman and pushing her, police say

article

A Tampa officer was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend, according to the police department.

The agency identified the officer as Clarence Nathan. They said officers responded to his home in New Tampa for a domestic dispute Sunday.

Nathan and a woman were arguing when, according to the victim, he grabbed her in a "'bear' hug and pushed her," officials reported in a news release.

"The victim suffered very minor injuries," officers said.

Nathan was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. Limited information was provided in his jail records. He was arrested at 7:10 p.m. and booked by 11:22 p.m. in Falkenburg Road Jail.

He has been with the Tampa Police Department for eight years.