Tampa officials answer questions about street flooding after 2 days of heavy rain

Drivers and homeowners in Tampa hoped for relief Thursday after two days of torrential rains left roads flooded and impassible.

For the second day in a row, more than three inches of rain fell in less than an hour in parts of Tampa on Wednesday.

"We've had more than 3 inches, 3 and a half inches, within an hour in certain parts of the city. That kind of rain will inundate any of our stormwater systems," said Vik Bhide, Tampa Mobility Director, who spoke to Tampa City Council members during their meeting Thursday. "Our stormwater systems are not designed for that kind of rain. So typically, what happens is when we get that kind of rain that we do experience street flooding and that flooding will dissipate within a couple of hours typically."

Flooding on Wednesday in the area of MacDill Ave. and Lemon St. in Tampa

Drivers in South Tampa, Town 'n County, West Tampa and downtown all dealt with flooded roads during the evening rush hour. Tampa Fire Rescue said rescuers responded to "several flood water-related incidents" throughout the city.

A day later, some streets still hadn't completely drained and city crews cleared drains and ditches in preparation for future storms.

Bhide said the main issue during this week's storm is that, in roughly one month, the area went from drought conditions to exceeding the average rainfall total for the year.

"We've already surpassed annual mean rainfall," Bhide said. "That's where you see this significant impact. And we're going to have to find a broad range of solutions, including upgrading our stormwater systems, upgrading policies that are more conducive to this sort of weather patterns."

Bhide said the city's ongoing stormwater restoration projects have helped prevent excessive flooding in some neighborhoods.

PHOTOS: Heavy rain leads to flooding, rescues in Tampa

Some council members, meanwhile, wondered whether developments across Tampa have contributed to the situation.

"We are putting too much [development] on too little [land]. And Mother Nature kicks back and, yesterday, Mother Nature kicked back. There wasn't enough percolation into the ground," said Councilman Alan Clendenin.

City leaders are urging homeowners and business owners to make sure debris and grass clippings are picked up and kept out of the city's storm drains.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: