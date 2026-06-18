Tampa to open cooling stations as heat index climbs past 105 degrees

The Brief Tampa officials are opening emergency cooling stations across the city to provide relief from extreme heat. A Heat Advisory was active on Thursday as heat index values are expected to climb between 105 and 110 degrees. The designated facilities will offer air-conditioned spaces for all residents seeking shelter from the sun.



With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees, the city of Tampa is activating cooling stations for anyone trying to beat the heat on Friday.

Tampa cooling relief

What we know:

Extreme summer heat is hitting the region, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. to protect the public.

To combat the rising temperatures, the city of Tampa is opening four air-conditioned spaces on Friday, June 19. These stations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are open to all residents, especially individuals who lack access to air conditioning.

The cooling locations include:

Barksdale Adult Activity Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave.

George Bartholomew Center, 8608 N. 12th St.

Ragan Park Center, 1200 E. Lake Ave.

Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 S. Rome Ave.

Severe weather gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if these cooling sites will remain open through the weekend if the extreme temperatures persist past Friday.

Heat safety updates

What you can do:

Residents can sign up for real-time safety updates, weather tips and emergency notifications by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.

People are strongly urged to take proactive precautions, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.