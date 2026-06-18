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Tampa to open cooling stations as heat index climbs past 105 degrees

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published June 18, 2026 4:35 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 4:35 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Tampa officials are opening emergency cooling stations across the city to provide relief from extreme heat.
    • A Heat Advisory was active on Thursday as heat index values are expected to climb between 105 and 110 degrees.
    • The designated facilities will offer air-conditioned spaces for all residents seeking shelter from the sun.

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees, the city of Tampa is activating cooling stations for anyone trying to beat the heat on Friday.

Tampa cooling relief

What we know:

Extreme summer heat is hitting the region, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. to protect the public.

To combat the rising temperatures, the city of Tampa is opening four air-conditioned spaces on Friday, June 19. These stations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are open to all residents, especially individuals who lack access to air conditioning.

The cooling locations include:

  • Barksdale Adult Activity Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • George Bartholomew Center, 8608 N. 12th St.
  • Ragan Park Center, 1200 E. Lake Ave.
  • Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 S. Rome Ave.

Severe weather gaps

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if these cooling sites will remain open through the weekend if the extreme temperatures persist past Friday. 

Heat safety updates

What you can do:

Residents can sign up for real-time safety updates, weather tips and emergency notifications by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.

People are strongly urged to take proactive precautions, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the city of Tampa, which issued an official public safety directive explaining the activation of the emergency cooling stations.

Tampa