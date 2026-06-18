Tampa to open cooling stations as heat index climbs past 105 degrees
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees, the city of Tampa is activating cooling stations for anyone trying to beat the heat on Friday.
Tampa cooling relief
What we know:
Extreme summer heat is hitting the region, pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. to protect the public.
To combat the rising temperatures, the city of Tampa is opening four air-conditioned spaces on Friday, June 19. These stations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are open to all residents, especially individuals who lack access to air conditioning.
The cooling locations include:
- Barksdale Adult Activity Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave.
- George Bartholomew Center, 8608 N. 12th St.
- Ragan Park Center, 1200 E. Lake Ave.
- Kate Jackson Community Center, 821 S. Rome Ave.
Severe weather gaps
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed if these cooling sites will remain open through the weekend if the extreme temperatures persist past Friday.
Heat safety updates
What you can do:
Residents can sign up for real-time safety updates, weather tips and emergency notifications by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.
People are strongly urged to take proactive precautions, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the city of Tampa, which issued an official public safety directive explaining the activation of the emergency cooling stations.