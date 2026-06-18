Bay Area heat advisory issued as feels-like temperatures could reach 110 degrees
TAMPA, Fla. - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area and much of west-central Florida on Thursday as dangerous heat and humidity are creating potentially dangerous conditions across the region.
Bay Area heat advisory
What we know:
The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for numerous counties across the Bay Area and surrounding communities.
FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says high temperatures and oppressive humidity could push heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, up to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.
The National Weather Service warns that prolonged exposure to the heat could pose a threat to life and property, particularly for people who may be vulnerable or living alone.
Counties included in the advisory include:
- Pinellas County
- Coastal and inland Hillsborough County
- Pasco County
- Coastal and inland Hernando County
- Polk County
- Coastal and inland Sarasota County
- Coastal and inland Manatee County
- Coastal and inland Citrus County
- Sumter County
- Hardee County
- DeSoto County
- Highlands County
Heat safety tips
What you can do:
The National Weather Service recommends residents take the following precautions:
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
- Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the advisory period.
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.
- Check on older relatives, neighbors and others who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.
Officials also stress that children and pets should never be left alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period of time, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly to deadly levels within minutes.
Weather forecast
What's next:
The heat advisory is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and heat advisories as summer conditions intensify across the region.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.