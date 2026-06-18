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Bay Area heat advisory issued as feels-like temperatures could reach 110 degrees

By
FOX 13 News
Tampa
Published June 18, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Tampa Bay region on Thursday as "feels-like" temperatures threaten to climb to 110 degrees.
    • Oppressive humidity combined with high temperatures will create dangerous outdoor conditions across 12 west-central Florida counties.
    • The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Officials urge residents to stay in air-conditioned buildings and check on vulnerable neighbors during peak afternoon hours.

TAMPA, Fla. - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area and much of west-central Florida on Thursday as dangerous heat and humidity are creating potentially dangerous conditions across the region.

Bay Area heat advisory

What we know:

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for numerous counties across the Bay Area and surrounding communities.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says high temperatures and oppressive humidity could push heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, up to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

The National Weather Service warns that prolonged exposure to the heat could pose a threat to life and property, particularly for people who may be vulnerable or living alone.

Counties included in the advisory include:

  • Pinellas County
  • Coastal and inland Hillsborough County
  • Pasco County
  • Coastal and inland Hernando County
  • Polk County
  • Coastal and inland Sarasota County
  • Coastal and inland Manatee County
  • Coastal and inland Citrus County
  • Sumter County
  • Hardee County
  • DeSoto County
  • Highlands County

Heat safety tips

What you can do:

The National Weather Service recommends residents take the following precautions:

  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day.
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the advisory period.
  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.
  • Check on older relatives, neighbors and others who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.

Officials also stress that children and pets should never be left alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period of time, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly to deadly levels within minutes.

Weather forecast

What's next:

The heat advisory is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and heat advisories as summer conditions intensify across the region.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

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