Bay Area heat advisory issued as feels-like temperatures could reach 110 degrees

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The Brief The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Tampa Bay region on Thursday as "feels-like" temperatures threaten to climb to 110 degrees. Oppressive humidity combined with high temperatures will create dangerous outdoor conditions across 12 west-central Florida counties. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Officials urge residents to stay in air-conditioned buildings and check on vulnerable neighbors during peak afternoon hours.



The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area and much of west-central Florida on Thursday as dangerous heat and humidity are creating potentially dangerous conditions across the region.

Bay Area heat advisory

What we know:

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for numerous counties across the Bay Area and surrounding communities.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says high temperatures and oppressive humidity could push heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, up to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

The National Weather Service warns that prolonged exposure to the heat could pose a threat to life and property, particularly for people who may be vulnerable or living alone.

Counties included in the advisory include:

Pinellas County

Coastal and inland Hillsborough County

Pasco County

Coastal and inland Hernando County

Polk County

Coastal and inland Sarasota County

Coastal and inland Manatee County

Coastal and inland Citrus County

Sumter County

Hardee County

DeSoto County

Highlands County

Heat safety tips

What you can do:

The National Weather Service recommends residents take the following precautions:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the advisory period.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Check on older relatives, neighbors and others who may be vulnerable to extreme heat.

Officials also stress that children and pets should never be left alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period of time, as temperatures inside vehicles can rise rapidly to deadly levels within minutes.

Weather forecast

What's next:

The heat advisory is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts and heat advisories as summer conditions intensify across the region.