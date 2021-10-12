Tampa Parks and Recreation Dept. wins gold in national contest

The city of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating after being awarded the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

The award further highlights Tampa's commitment to beautiful, functional outdoor spaces that are safe for every age and provide top-of-the-line equipment for residents and visitors alike.

This is Tampa's fourth year being selected as a finalist for the award but the first year the city has won the Grand Plaque award in the Class 2 Division.

"This award, it really puts us at the top. It really puts us in the spotlight, just like any other program that you would offer, saying that your city, your department is the elite department and what you offer to your community," said Sherisha Hills, with Tampa Parks and Recreation. "As our mayor says, we make this city a city where you can work, live, and play."

Some of the places and spaces that made this award possible include Tampa’s amazing 2.7-mile Riverwalk, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, and Jackson Heights, as well as programs like gymnastics, aquatics, and organized special events.