Tampa PD: 60-year-old man had 100 child porn images on computers

An undercover operation led to the arrest of a Tampa man after detectives found dozens of child porn images on his computers, they said.

The investigation began on Feb. 8 as detectives tried to locate computers in the city that were distributing child pornography files. One computer was located at 510 East Harrison Street #626 in Tampa.

Detectives said it appeared there were 56 files with known or suspected child porn imagery on a website between Dec. 5, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2021.

Tampa detectives executed a search warrant at the home on April 15 and recovered several computer devices belonging to 60-year-old Ric Adams. They said he told them some of the devices belonged to him.

During a forensic review, police said they found 100 images of child porn, displaying nude children between the ages of 2 and 15.

Adams was arrested Tuesday and faces 100 counts of child porn possession charges.

Police said any suspicion of child sexual exploitation can be reported to local law enforcement, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cyber Tipline online or by calling 800-843-5678.

