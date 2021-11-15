Tampa PD looks for car with Pennsylvania tags in connection to body parts found in McKay Bay

article

Police are looking for a car with Pennsylvania license plates in connection to body parts found in McKay Bay near downtown Tampa last week.

Tampa Police Department investigators are looking for a silver 2008 Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania license plate HDE 6564.

Police have not yet identified to who the leg and another unnamed body part belong. They would only say the car may be related to the case, which police call a death investigation.

The human leg – which was tattooed with three hearts and the names Sean, Zack, and Greg – was found Thursday by a fisherman in McKay Bay, near the South 22nd Street Causeway. Another body part was found by another angler in the same area Friday.

Police hope someone recognizes tattoo on leg that was found in McKay Bay Friday, Nov. 12. Tattoo has 3 hears and 3 names: Sean, Greg, & Zach (Tampa PD)

Despite not having made a public identification of the body parts, investigators say they believe the car may be involved in the case.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the human body parts found in the water is asked to call 813-231-6130.

TPD looks for this 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania tag HDE6564.

Police at the scene where a human body part was found Thursday, Nov. 11