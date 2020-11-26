Tampa pizza shops pays it forward with free Thanksgiving meals

article

A Hillsborough County pizza place stepped up this Thanksgiving to help those in need.

Steve's Pizza on N. Himes Ave. in Carrollwood took a break from dough, and took on turkey. They offered free Thanksgiving meals, complete with turkey, stuffing, bread and vegetables.

It was offered to anyone in the neighborhood who needed a helping hand, no questions asked.

"It's hard because I have been there myself," said Steve Figueroa, the owner of Steve's Pizza. "I have battled addiction back in my early years. I have managed to overcome that. I am where I am now; I like to help people coming up behind me."

This is the second year the shop has been open, and they expect to make this a tradition for a long time to come.