Tampa police: 14-year-old boy in critical condition after mom accidentally shoots him

A woman is accused of stabbing a man, then accidentally shooting her son, according to Tampa police.

On Sunday, around 5:40 p.m., police received a report of a domestic dispute in the 8500 block of North Alaska Street. Detectives said the woman was in an argument with the man before she stabbed him repeatedly. Then, police say, the woman picked up a gun and shot her 14-year-old son by mistake. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was also hospitalized but is "stable," police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and have not publicly identified the woman or victims. No other information was provided.