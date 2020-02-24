Tampa police are searching for 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect

article

Tampa police are looking for a man who robbed a meat market.

The robbery occurred on Sunday. Police said the suspect entered Noor Meat Market where he pulled out a gun and demanded money. He grabbed the undisclosed amount of cash from the countertop and exited the business before fleeing eastbound on East Delueil Avenue, across N. 40th Street.

According to police, the suspect is Rashad Thulani Hill. He is 5'6 to 5'8 feet tall, and weighs 170-180 pounds.

Hill has previously served more than 14 years in Florida State Prison for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police warn others that Hill is still considered "armed and dangerous."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 (TIPS).