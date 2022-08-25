Expand / Collapse search

Tampa police asking for tips after shooting victim dies at hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

It happened before midnight on 50th Street near Interstate 4. According to the police department, they received a report about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

Officials said that although they are in the early stages of the investigation, the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.