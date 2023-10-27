Tampa police chief urges residents to stay safe throughout Halloween festivities

Halloween is just around the corner, and the Tampa Police Department made it a point to remind residents on Friday to stay safe.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said officers will be out in full force on Halloween to make sure things stay safe, but they can't do it all. They're asking everyone to be extra cautious.

"We want the public to know we're going to be out in full force, because we want our community to feel safe and have a great time, part of that is the cooperation of the citizens out here," said Chief Bercaw.

That's a reminder to folks to be sure their little ones are always using the sidewalks when they can, trick or treat in a well lit area and in groups and bring a flashlight. Chief Bercaw is encouraging residents to use extra caution on the road and be patient for little ghosts and ghouls crossing the road.

For folks looking to trick-or-treat in a family friendly setting: "Trick or Treat on the Riverwalk" is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday night in Tampa and "Halloween on Central" runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

Treasure Sneed said she’s going to be participating in her daughter’s sixth Halloween this year.

"I make sure I keep an eye on her and other people's kids too, you got to look out for other people’s kids," Sneed said.

Tampa's police chief is also encouraging everyone that if they "see something, say something." He said they'd rather check something out, and it be nothing than miss something.