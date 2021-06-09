I-275 reopens in Tampa after death investigation prompted closure during morning commute

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 have reopened as Tampa police officers continue to investigate the death of one person.

The road closure took place between Fowler Avenue and Busch Boulevard, but lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m.

Limited details have been released, but police said the deceased individual was in their early 20s, and passed away at a St. Joseph's Hospital. Police did not say whether a traffic crash occurred.

No other information was provided. The events leading up to the person’s death remain under investigation.