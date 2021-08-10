Tampa police find suspected driver in Saturday's deadly hit-and-run crash

article

Tampa police said they found the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck who fled after crashing into a pedestrian over the weekend. The pedestrian later died.

Police announced Tuesday the arrest of 51-year-old Stephen Patterson. The crash occurred Saturday around midnight. The suspect vehicle was heading south on North Nebraska Avenue and turned into East Robson Street. That's where the pickup truck collided with the pedestrian, who later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the driver continued heading east on Robson Street. Jail records show Patterson was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and driving with a license that was canceled, suspended or revoked.

On Monday, Tampa police released a surveillance image of the pickup truck described as a green and black two-door pickup truck.