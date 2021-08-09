Tampa police searching for pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

article

Tampa police detectives are searching for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a pedestrian.

Police said the crash occurred Saturday around midnight. The suspect vehicle was heading south on North Nebraska Avenue and turned into East Robson Street. That's where the pickup truck collided with the pedestrian, who later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the driver continued heading east on Robson Street.

The vehicle is described as a two-door pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-250 or F-350. They said it is green and black and had a company logo on the side.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He likely has short blonde hair, no facial hair and was wearing shorts and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.