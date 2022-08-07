Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff

The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills Drive shortly before 2:45 a.m. discovered a young Black male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say an orange Dodge Challenger fled the scene at a high rate of speed immediately after the shooting.

Tampa Police Air Service kept tabs on the vehicle, keeping patrol vehicles abreast of the car’s location without the officers having to actively chase the vehicle.

Police say the car’s occupants, four Black men, got out and began running through homes in the area near Seffner Lakes Road and Brandon Lakes Ave.

According to TPD, the suspects entered a home in the 1200 block of Brandon Lakes Ave. While the home’s residents got out unharmed, the suspects remained inside. The residents are reportedly cooperating with police.

Police say they ordered the suspects to come outside, but only three exited the residence. The fourth suspect, a teenager, remained inside the home until late Sunday morning, but eventually surrendered to police.

All four suspects are charged with resisting arrest without violence, but additional charges may be pending.

Anyone who may have information related to the early morning shooting is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, or download the TampaPD app.



