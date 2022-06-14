Tampa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Independence Parkway
TAMPA, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed following an early-morning crash in Tampa, police say.
The crash occurred around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday on the Independence Parkway ramp to the southbound lanes of Veterans Expressway. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m. following the investigation.
Tampa police have not publicly identified the motorcyclist.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately provided.