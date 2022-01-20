Tampa police investigate shooting in Seminole Heights, shut down portion of Nebraska Ave.

Tampa police are investigating a shooting in Seminole Heights that has shut down a portion of Nebraska Ave.

Investigators have closed off the roadway in both directions between Hanna Ave. and Hillsborough Ave. as officers investigate the shooting, which happened in the 6100 block of Nebraska Ave. near the Publix Supermarket.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area. They did not give any details about when the roadway would reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.