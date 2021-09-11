Tampa police investigating 2 unrelated homicides

Two unrelated homicides that took place on Friday and Saturday are under investigation, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, officers responding to a report of shots heard in the 2900 block of N. 17th St. discovered an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

On Saturday, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds around 5 a.m. while responding to 1715 N. 50th St. for a report of shots fired. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Like Friday’s shooting, police say Saturday’s shooting was not random.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with either shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

