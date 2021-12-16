Tampa police investigating after body found floating in Hillsborough River

Tampa police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a report about a body seen floating in the river around 2:30 p.m. near the 6600 block of N. Riviera Manor Dr.

The Tampa police marine unit found and recovered a man's body from the water just before 4 p.m.

According to investigators, preliminary findings do not indicate foul play, but results of the medical examiner's report are pending.