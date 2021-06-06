Tampa police investigating homicide

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was found murdered early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about an unresponsive male on the 1300 block of E. Sitka around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the man showed signs of upper body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app