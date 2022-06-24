Tampa police investigating murder at 7-Eleven

article

Tampa police said a man died after he was found unconscious outside a 7-Eleven.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers arrived at the gas station at 4943 East Busch Boulevard after receiving a report about an altercation.

They said the adult man was found in the parking lot with "severe upper body trauma." He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

The man has not been identified. Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the man's death.