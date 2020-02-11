Tampa police investigating pair of gas station robberies
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators with the Tampa Police Department said they are trying to determine whether back-to-back convenience store robberies in the city are connected.
Both occurred at a Circle K early Thursday morning – one in the 8200 block of Park Edge Drive, and the second occurred in the 5000 block of Florida Avenue South.
Police said no weapons were displayed. The suspects involved wore masks.
No further description of the suspects were provided.