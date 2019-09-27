Tampa police lieutenant answers final radio call before retirement

A Tampa police lieutenant answered his radio one last time before retiring after more than three decades on the force.

Lieutenant Eddie Preston, who joined the Tampa Police Department in 1988, retired Friday after 31 years of service.

During his time with the department, Preston served as a field training officer and received several commendations. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2011.

Video on the agency's Facebook page showed Preston taking his final radio call.

"Thank you for your dedication and service," the dispatcher could be heard saying. "You will be truly missed."

After Preston responded with "10-4," the room burst into applause.

Enjoy your retirement, Lieutenant Preston -- and thank you for your service!