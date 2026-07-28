Tampa officer fired after Taser use, policy violations: 'You're lucky I didn't beat you up'

The Brief A Tampa police officer was fired Tuesday following an internal investigation into a Feb. 25 traffic stop. Investigators found Officer Dukagjin Maxhuni used his Taser without giving a suspect time to comply and made derogatory comments. Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the officer's actions represented a clear betrayal of responsibility.



A Tampa police officer was fired following an internal investigation that found he repeatedly violated department policies during a traffic stop earlier this year, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The department announced Tuesday that Officer Dukagjin Maxhuni was terminated after an investigation by the TPD Professional Standards Bureau found deficiencies in judgment, communication, prisoner care and professionalism.

Tampa police internal investigation

The backstory:

According to police, the investigation began after a review of body-worn camera footage from a Feb. 25 traffic stop.

Police said Maxhuni was working as part of a two-officer unit when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop. Officers later located the vehicle in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street.

Investigators said that as Maxhuni exited the passenger side of an unmarked patrol vehicle, the suspect had already gotten out of the car and was walking away.

According to the department, the suspect stopped, raised his hands and complied with Maxhuni's instruction to turn around. However, investigators said Maxhuni used his department-issued Taser without allowing the suspect enough time to comply with the command.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Police also said Maxhuni deployed the Taser while another officer was trying to take the suspect into custody.

Investigation findings

What we know:

Following the arrest, investigators said Maxhuni left the suspect lying on the sidewalk unattended and made several unprofessional and derogatory comments toward the suspect.

Maxhuni was heard on body-worn camera footage saying, "You’re lucky I didn’t beat you up. Listen, you couldn’t hang with me dude."

The department concluded Maxhuni violated policies related to:

Standard of conduct

Response to resistance

Failure to comply with department policies and philosophy of enforcement

Officer disciplinary history

Dig deeper:

The department said this was not Maxhuni's first disciplinary action.

In a separate internal investigation involving a 2022 "Busy Bust" operation, Maxhuni was disciplined for violations of courtesy to the public and standard of conduct.

Maxhuni had been employed by TPD since April 2013.

Police chief response

What they're saying:

In announcing the termination, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the officer's conduct failed to meet the department's expectations.

"From the day an officer is hired with the Tampa Police Department, we make it clear, that treating everyone with dignity and respect is a fundamental obligation as a public servant in the city of Tampa," Bercaw said. "Maxhuni’s conduct represented a clear betrayal of that responsibility. His repeated blatant disregard for professionalism, dignity and respect violated the standards we expect of every member of this department, and those actions carried serious consequences. Our community deserves better, and they should know that his behavior does not reflect the character, values or commitment of the just over 1,000 officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve this city with honor and integrity."