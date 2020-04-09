Tampa police officers line up to thank Tampa General Hospital workers

The Tampa Police Department sent some of the city's finest to greet Tampa General Hospital employees Thursday evening.

Sgt. Jerome Graham lead the group celebrating TGH employees, who were in the midst of their shift change.

More than 20 cruisers, with lights flashing, filled the streets outside the hospital.

Police officers lined the walkway, holding signs thanking healthcare workers for their efforts on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TPD said officers wanted to show their appreciation for those providing world-class care to the Bay Area during the worldwide crisis.