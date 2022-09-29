Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

Tampa police officers rescue kitten found outside during Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
Two Tampa Police officers rescued a kitten during the height of Hurricane Ian. Photo is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department. article

Two Tampa Police officers rescued a kitten during the height of Hurricane Ian. Photo is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department. 

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa kitten may have used at least one of her nine lives trying to ride out Hurricane Ian on the streets alone.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two officers spotted the tiny animal alone and scared in the middle of Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue as Hurricane Ian bore down on the city. 

The officers welcomed the kitten into their patrol car and took her to the Veterinary Emergency Group. 

Image 1 of 4

The family who adopted the kitten wanted to name her Ian, but settled on Stormie after learning she was a girl. Photo is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department. 

Within an hour, the kitten found a family willing to give her a good home. 

They wanted to name the animal Ian, but after learning she was a girl, they decided to call her Stormie.   